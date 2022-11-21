Support Local Journalism


GARDEN CITY — The holidays can be a stressful time for families wondering whether they will have food to put on the table.

In Idaho, as in other parts of the U.S., the vulnerable are feeling the effects of food insecurity made worse by inflation, said Dawn Pierce, national community organizing manager for Hunger Free America, which is based in Boise.

Thanksgiving Food Box Distribution

Volunteers with the St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho Thanksgiving Food Box Program load food items into waiting cars on Monday.
Thanksgiving Food Box Distribution

Monday’s event, an effort of St. Vincent de Paul of Southwest Idaho, provided 2,500 families, or about 12,000 people, with food for Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

