...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
1 of 4
Dan Clements, a volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho Thanksgiving Food Box Program, directs traffic into food pickup lines set up during a distribution event at the Expo Idaho on Monday. The program, now in its 46th year, will provide more than 2,500 local families with all they need for preparing a Thanksgiving meal.
Dan Clements, a volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho Thanksgiving Food Box Program, directs traffic into food pickup lines set up during a distribution event at the Expo Idaho on Monday. The program, now in its 46th year, will provide more than 2,500 local families with all they need for preparing a Thanksgiving meal.
GARDEN CITY — The holidays can be a stressful time for families wondering whether they will have food to put on the table.
In Idaho, as in other parts of the U.S., the vulnerable are feeling the effects of food insecurity made worse by inflation, said Dawn Pierce, national community organizing manager for Hunger Free America, which is based in Boise.
“We tell our children they can do anything, be anything,” Pierce said Monday morning at a Thanksgiving food box distribution event at Expo Idaho. “How can children be prepared to learn, succeed, accomplish great things if they’re hungry?”
As Pierce and other anti-hunger advocates spoke at the event, a volunteer wearing a turkey hat and others directed vehicle traffic through two food pick-up areas. Plastic-wrapped turkeys sat piled in large cardboard bins, the trimmings in smaller cardboard boxes and trays nearby, ready to go to families in need.
The event, an effort of St. Vincent de Paul of Southwest Idaho, provided 2,500 families, or about 12,000 people, with food for Thursday’s holiday, said Ralph May, the charity’s executive director.
“This community is supporting this and doing this,” May said, “and it’s really a family-to-family act of charity that is going on.”
Cities such as Boise, as well as churches and organizations, stepped in to make the food distribution possible, May said. The value of the food distributed Monday is over $175,000, according to a press release from Hunger Free America.
And the need is great. Approximately 14.5% of children in the U.S. are food insecure, Pierce said. In Idaho, about 46,800 children are food insecure, or about 10.5% of the state’s children, she said.
Karen Vauk, CEO and President of the Idaho Foodbank, said her organization is providing food to over 180,000 Idahoans each month thanks to donations from organizations and the community.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean read a proclamation at the event declaring Nov. 21 Hunger Free Boise Day. She said the city is dedicated to taking measures against hunger, including directing $1.5 million from American Rescue Plan funding toward addressing food insecurity among low-income Boiseans and bolstering local food production systems, according to the city’s website.
“Being a city for everyone means that we don’t leave folks behind,” McLean said Monday morning, “that we take care of each other, and that we recognize each and every one of us has dignity. And it’s simple acts like we’re seeing today that help us continue on our path towards ensuring that we’re a city for everyone.”
The proclamation notes that Black, Hispanic, and female-headed households are disproportionately likely to face food insecurity, and said that about 10% of Southwest Idaho’s population experiences food insecurity.
There are a few factors contributing to hunger today. Though funding to programs such as food stamps or the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program have increased, many families still struggle to afford enough food, a press release for Monday’s event said.
At the same time, inflation and a lack of food commodity distributions has cut into food bank efforts, the release said.
Idaho leaders must push for solutions to food insecurity, said Denise Dixon, executive director of the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force.
“Idaho is a wonderful state; Boise is a wonderful city,” Dixon said, “and we need to continue to move forward with initiatives for children’s hunger.”
Food insecure families need additional support, including “living wages, affordable housing, and a more adequate safety net,” Pierce said. She said she herself has lived in poverty and experienced food insecurity.
“Some of what I have learned from my time as a survivor is this: solving the problems that contribute to hunger is a huge challenge, but if we work together, we can make sure that families never have to face hard times or hunger alone,” she said.