NAMPA — In 90 degree Nampa heat, nearly 120 white canopies stood in Lakeview Park for the annual Festival of the Arts. Hundreds of people browse the art inside the canopies, some picking up necklaces, gems, hats or other art pieces for a closer look.
Justin and Shannon Winkler head to the festival every year to pick out one or two pieces for their home in Nampa.
“It’s good to get out and see the artsy things people do,” Shannon said, appreciating the original piece she held in a bag.
The annual art festival is held by Nampa Parks and Recreation and attended by more than 18,000 people, according to the parks department website.
Elaine and Dominique Rowley sat under the shade of a tree, enjoying food from the food trucks. The two have attended the festival for several years, and particularly enjoyed looking at the gemstones at the festival. Elaine noted that a lot of the same artists attended the festival every year.
“I wish they had new stuff out here,” Elaine said. “I want to see new artists.”
Celebrating the creativity in Nampa is just what the festival is all about, but some artists are participating in it for the first time.
Sandy Hazeltine moved to Idaho in 2003 and quickly found a love for glass fusing after meeting Linda Crouch. Hazeltine worked with Crouch for over 10 years in the Fusions Glass Studio. Unfortunately, Crouch got cancer and had to sell the studio, leaving Hazeltine without a job.
Three years later, Hazeltine is returning to glass work. Saturday marked her first time as a vendor at the Nampa Festival of the Arts, though she’s attended it many times.
“It is an opportunity to get your work out there and be seen,” Hazeltine said. “I know people who have had representatives from various galleries see them at shows like this and then invite them to display in their galleries.”
Like Hazeltine, Aubrey Jean was also new to the festival. But Jean displayed her original bright watercolor and gouache paintings.
“I'm grateful. I feel like it's time,” Jean said. “I have long since told people that it was probably time to stop hanging my own art in my house. My house is like this museum of myself. And I even had offers for sales in years past.”
Previously, Jean had an offer for an original piece she put in the Western Idaho Fair, but she couldn’t bring herself to part with the piece. Now, she’s ready.
Jean’s interest in watercolor peeked when a cousin received a watercolor book for Christmas, which she quickly pilfered. Now, Jean pulls inspiration from things she sees on her daily commute from Nampa to Boise.
“I just want to make sure that my art is accessible to people. I'm just grateful and I'm ready to show people my originals,” Jean said. “There's only a few people that have my originals in their houses because of gifts.”
Fused glass is sometimes known as warm glass, just like stained glass is considered cold glass and glass blowing is considered hot glass. Hazeltine's fused glass creations often spends 48 hours in a kiln at 1,300-1,600 degrees.
Admission to the festival in Lakeview Park is free. The festival will run on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.