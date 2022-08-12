Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — In 90 degree Nampa heat, nearly 120 white canopies stood in Lakeview Park for the annual Festival of the Arts. Hundreds of people browse the art inside the canopies, some picking up necklaces, gems, hats or other art pieces for a closer look.

Justin and Shannon Winkler head to the festival every year to pick out one or two pieces for their home in Nampa. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

Fused glass is sometimes known as warm glass, just like stained glass is considered cold glass and glass blowing is considered hot glass. Hazeltine's fused glass creations often spends 48 hours in a kiln at 1,300-1,600 degrees. 

Admission to the festival in Lakeview Park is free. The festival will run on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Load comments