BOISE — The Ada County treasurer and coroner are responsible for death and taxes in Ada County, but also work together when people who pass away have no one to look after what they've left behind.
While those cases are generally few and far between, 2020 has seen an unusual number of Ada County residents die without anyone designated to handle their belongings. In recent memory, the average number of deaths without next of kin, or where the decedent has been abandoned by next of kin, has been around 16. But by April 2020, Ada County had already reached that mark, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Since then, the numbers have slowed down, with just one more added to date.
Since 1996, the Ada County coroner has handled 164 cases of someone dying without a will or family to deal with estates, and in that time the office has honed its process of determining next of kin and if there is someone to look after an estate to an exact science.
"The Ada County Coroner’s Office conducts extensively research to locate and notify NOK (next of kin)," Coroner Dotti Owens said in an email. That includes researching personal property and personal belongings such as mail, bills, contracts, special occasion cards, insurance, vehicles and cellphones; contacting third-party individuals; and searching on social media and through sites such as People Search, TransUnion and Ancestry.com, she said.
"When no person exists, or all responsibility is abandoned by family, the Ada County Treasurer in its capacity as ex officio Public Administrator is notified to review and determine if an estate exists," Owens said.
For the past five years, the coroner's office has worked with Cloverdale Funeral Home to provide a long-term resting place for the remains of those who have died without next of kin. The Canyon County coroner more recently struck up the same partnership.
Essentially, if someone dies in Ada County and has no one to take care of their estate — the goods, debt and property left behind — the coroner and treasurer step in to do what's needed.
"It is a high-level process," Mahn said. "No one thinks of the county treasurer doing this, but it really is an important role for county treasurers."
The treasurer's office works with the courts and the coroner to determine if a person's estate should be taken into its care. As estate administrators, "we look at assets, vehicles, bank accounts," Mahn said. "We'll be researching creditors, health care, the landlord, the utility company."
In many ways, it's about making the most efficient use of the assets left behind, which in some cases means the treasurer's office will sell assets to pay back debts. But it's still a lot of work. Of the 17 cases Mahn's office has been referred by the Ada County Coroner's Office, they've taken just 8 so far this year, double the amount they dealt with in 2019.
"We're doing all this research, and part of the value of this responsibility is to make sure assets are not lost or wasted," Mahn said.
Not all estates left without proprietors are dealt with by the treasurer's office, Mahn said.
"If a person is found with maybe a few pennies and the clothes they were wearing upon death, we don't administer those cases," Mahn said. But if real estate or other higher-value assets are found, then the treasurer's office will step in.
Mahn was hesitant to link the uptick in cases of decedents without a will to the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted there were plenty of reasons for people to be left behind, including estrangement or distance from families and the county's tremendous growth in population.
"There's so many different reasons for us to be seeing an increase this last year," she said.