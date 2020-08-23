Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: Episode 1 of an NPR special explores the lives of those at the center of recent protests
- Tuesday: Episode 2 focuses on deeply rooted systemic racism opposed in the protests
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: Episode 3 reports on the impacts of the protests and the nation’s path forward
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.