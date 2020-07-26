Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: Talking with New York Times podcast host Michael Barbaro
- Tuesday: A special presentation of immersive audio journalism
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: Examining Idaho's racist history, and what it means today
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.