Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: A look at what recent SCOTUS decisions mean for Idaho
- Tuesday: An anti-racist reading list from a Boise bookshop owner
- Wednesday: Doctors battling COVID-19 answer your questions
- Thursday: Special presentation on racism in America
- Friday: Reporter Roundtable
