Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).

This coming week on the program:

  • Monday: A look at what recent SCOTUS decisions mean for Idaho
  • Tuesday: An anti-racist reading list from a Boise bookshop owner
  • Wednesday: Doctors battling COVID-19 answer your questions
  • Thursday: Special presentation on racism in America
  • Friday: Reporter Roundtable

Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.

