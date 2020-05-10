Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: The DMV extends the deadline for the Star Card
- Tuesday: Documenting archaeology of a sacred indigenous site
- Wednesday: Doctors battling COVID-19
- Thursday: Two Idaho students receive prestigious national science fellowships
- Friday: Reporter Roundtable
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.