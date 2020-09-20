Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: We’re kicking off a series on growth and affordability in the Treasure Valley
- Tuesday: Our growth and affordability series continues with a deep dive on rising property taxes in Boise
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: Our growth and affordability series heads to Meridian for an interview with Mayor Robert Simison
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.