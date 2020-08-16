Support Local Journalism


Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).

This coming week on the program:

  • Monday: All about the City of Boise’s new Climate Action Division
  • Tuesday: How COVID-19 is impacting the financials of higher education
  • Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
  • Thursday: How the hometowns of candidates for congress impact the election
  • Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week

Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.

