Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: All about the City of Boise’s new Climate Action Division
- Tuesday: How COVID-19 is impacting the financials of higher education
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: How the hometowns of candidates for congress impact the election
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.