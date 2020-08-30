Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: We replay an interview about how to talk to your kids about COVID-19
- Tuesday: An Idaho conservationist discusses groundwater quality in the Magic Valley
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: A new podcast about indigenous history & science by two young members of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.