Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).

This coming week on the program:

  • Monday: The First Amendment during a time of attacks on the press and protesters
  • Tuesday: The history of humans surviving pandemics
  • Wednesday: Doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
  • Thursday: Critical conversation on race
  • Friday: Reporter Roundtable

Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.

Tags

Load comments