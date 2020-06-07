Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: The First Amendment during a time of attacks on the press and protesters
- Tuesday: The history of humans surviving pandemics
- Wednesday: Doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: Critical conversation on race
- Friday: Reporter Roundtable
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.