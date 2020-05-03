Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: Nonprofit fundraising during a pandemic
- Tuesday: A conversation with a Boise native who wrote a book on the Trump presidency
- Wednesday: An interview with Gov. Brad Little
- Thursday: A national floral delivery company based in Boise
- Friday: Reporter Roundtable
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.