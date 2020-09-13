Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: Increasing voter turnout among young people during the pandemic
- Tuesday: A check-in with Idaho's crisis hotline during Suicide Prevention Month
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: An interview with the host of Latino USA
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.