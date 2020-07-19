Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: Black Lives Matter and “intersectional” activism in Idaho
- Tuesday: A how-to for addressing diversity in universities
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: How COVID-19 is highlighting (or worsening) family gender roles
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.