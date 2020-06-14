Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: How to have critical conversations about race with your children
- Tuesday: Black Lives Matter and intersectional activism in Idaho
- Wednesday: Doctors battling COVID-19 answer your questions
- Thursday: 20 years of celebrating World Refugee Day in Idaho
- Friday: Reporter Roundtable
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.