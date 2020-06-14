Support Local Journalism


Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).

This coming week on the program:

  • Monday: How to have critical conversations about race with your children
  • Tuesday: Black Lives Matter and intersectional activism in Idaho
  • Wednesday: Doctors battling COVID-19 answer your questions
  • Thursday: 20 years of celebrating World Refugee Day in Idaho
  • Friday: Reporter Roundtable

Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.

