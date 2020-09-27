Support Local Journalism


Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).

This coming week on the program:

  • Monday: We continue our growth and affordability series with a look to Canyon County's experience
  • Tuesday: The "Growing Pains" series wraps up with solutions. What’s working elsewhere?
  • Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
  • Thursday: The history of the Minidoka site as it reopens after a renovation
  • Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week

Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.

