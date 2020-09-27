Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: We continue our growth and affordability series with a look to Canyon County's experience
- Tuesday: The "Growing Pains" series wraps up with solutions. What’s working elsewhere?
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: The history of the Minidoka site as it reopens after a renovation
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.