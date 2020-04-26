Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon). This coming week on the program:
- Monday: Mental health for health care workers
- Tuesday: The effects of the economic downturn on local media outlets
- Wednesday: A conversation with hospital chaplains tending to the spiritual needs of patients
- Thursday: Mothers helping mothers in need
- Friday: Reporter Roundtable
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.
Our friends at Boise State Public Radio support their nonprofit news team with listener donations, and on Thursday, April 30, will be hosting a one-day, on-air fundraiser on KBSX 91.5 FM and KBSU 90.3 FM.