Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon). This coming week on the program:

  • Monday: Mental health for health care workers
  • Tuesday: The effects of the economic downturn on local media outlets
  • Wednesday: A conversation with hospital chaplains tending to the spiritual needs of patients
  • Thursday: Mothers helping mothers in need 
  • Friday: Reporter Roundtable 

Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.

Our friends at Boise State Public Radio support their nonprofit news team with listener donations, and on Thursday, April 30, will be hosting a one-day, on-air fundraiser on KBSX 91.5 FM and KBSU 90.3 FM.

