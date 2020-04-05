This week on Idaho Matters
Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: A look at eviction law in Idaho
- Tuesday: Concerns over child and domestic abuse while folks shelter-in-place
- Wednesday: Doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: Alzheimer’s gene research
- Friday: Weekly Reporter Roundtable
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening wherever you get your podcasts.