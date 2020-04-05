Support Local Journalism


This week on Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).

This coming week on the program:

  • Monday: A look at eviction law in Idaho
  • Tuesday: Concerns over child and domestic abuse while folks shelter-in-place
  • Wednesday: Doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
  • Thursday: Alzheimer’s gene research
  • Friday: Weekly Reporter Roundtable

Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening wherever you get your podcasts.

