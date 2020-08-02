Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: The history of policing in Idaho and the movement to “defund”
- Tuesday: A special on how COVID-19 is impacting higher education
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: The second in a two-part series on the history of racism in Idaho
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.