Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: Plans to protect wildland firefighters from COVID-19
- Tuesday: A special on personal finance in light of the economic downturn
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your questions about the coronavirus
- Thursday: The power of community radio in a crisis
- Friday: Reporter Roundtable covering all the news you might have missed
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.