Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).

This coming week on the program:

  • Monday: Plans to protect wildland firefighters from COVID-19
  • Tuesday: A special on personal finance in light of the economic downturn
  • Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your questions about the coronavirus
  • Thursday: The power of community radio in a crisis
  • Friday: Reporter Roundtable covering all the news you might have missed

Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.

Tags

Load comments