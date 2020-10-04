Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).
This coming week on the program:
- Monday: We feature two ‘Guns & America’ stories on suicide in the Mountain West
- Tuesday: A national expert on food and housing insecurity in higher ed discusses these issues in Idaho’s context
- Wednesday: Idaho doctors answer your COVID-19 questions
- Thursday: How a Boise restaurant launched mid-pandemic has shifted their focus to social justice
- Friday: Our Reporter Roundtable catches you up on the news of the week
Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.