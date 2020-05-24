Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho Matters is the public affairs show on Boise State Public Radio News (91.5 FM, weekdays at noon).

This coming week on the program:

  • Monday: A Memorial Day special on the Washington Monument
  • Tuesday: We look at a recent COVID-19 outbreak at an Idaho food plant
  • Wednesday: Doctors battling the coronavirus answer your questions
  • Thursday: Cocktails in a can — for a cause
  • Friday: Reporter Roundtable

Idaho Matters is rebroadcast weekday evenings at 8 p.m. and is available for on-demand listening where you get your podcasts.

Tags

Load comments