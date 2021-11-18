A week before Thanksgiving, Homedale resident James Dahl’s 6-year-old granddaughter asked him if their family would have the traditional turkey for dinner — he couldn’t bring himself to tell her no.
A recent survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation found that the average cost of a typical Thanksgiving meal has gone up about 14% this year, mainly due to inflation, according to a press release.
Dahl’s family is already living on food stamps, so the idea of purchasing a turkey this year was out of the question, he said. On Thursday, he drove to Care House Food Bank in Nampa, where he has been an on-and-off volunteer for the past five years.
Care House Volunteer Coordinator Terri Cadwallader said that the food bank only had one or two of the coveted holiday poultry in its refrigerator the day before Dahl arrived. In fact, she had been in tears wondering what the families they serve would do this holiday season, she said.
But that morning, she received an unexpected call notifying her that Saint Alphonsus had donated 125 turkeys to the food bank.
Dahl arrived to inquire about a turkey, but ended up donning a reflective vest and helping with food distribution that afternoon as well.
“If we didn’t have this,” he said Thursday, gesturing to the food bank operation bustling around him, “we’d be going without.”
According to the Farm Bureau, this year’s increase in Thanksgiving costs is the largest ever in the survey’s 36-year history. Although the volunteer shoppers who conducted the survey bought many of the typical fixings — such as stuffing, russet potatoes, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries and pumpkin pie — the biggest factor in the overall increase was the cost of the centerpiece bird. The price of a frozen turkey rose an average of 24% compared to 2020, the release states.
In addition to inflation, the Farm Bureau also pointed to turkey production, which was down 4% this year compared to last year, and the amount of turkeys in cold storage in September was down 20% compared with the same time last year, according to the release.
This will certainly hit many individual consumers and families in their pocketbooks, but the financial blow increases substantially for those purchasing at a large scale.
Boise Rescue Mission holds free holiday banquets for the Nampa and Boise communities each year, and preparations for the event have been exceptionally challenging this year, said Jean Lockhart, chief operating officer at the Boise nonprofit. It also provides holiday meals to around 300 residents who are staying at its five shelters.
“The prices are much higher on everything,” Lockhart said.
She said in addition to the cost purchasing food, the Boise Rescue Mission is also struggling to even find supplies and receive donations due to shortages.
“We’ve really had to work hard to find everything we need,” she said.
She later added, “We’re not getting donations like we usually do of holiday meals and supplies.”
Locally, the typical cost of a turkey has gone up from around $15 to around $20, she said, which makes a much more significant impact when considering the nonprofit purchases “thousands of turkeys.”
Another jump in cost has been in the aluminum pans used to cook the poultry, which is up around 200%, she said.
The mission hosts four banquets, one for Thanksgiving and one for Christmas in both Nampa and Boise. In total, between 3,500 and 3,600 people usually attend, she said. Although, she said the past two years have been hard to predict how many might come because of the pandemic. Despite the hurdles, she assured that all of those who come will still have everything one might expect from a turkey day dinner.
Idaho Food Bank has also seen an increase in costs associated with transporting and purchasing food and seen the impact on the families it serves, according to Chief Development Officer Morgan Wilson. The demand for food assistance has dipped from where it peaked during the pandemic, she said, but many are still struggling. The Idaho Foodbank serves approximately 182,500 people each month in its network of more than 465 partners.
"With 1 in 9 Idahoans facing food insecurity we anticipate need to increase during the holiday and winter time frame," Wilson said in an email.
The issues driving up numbers on grocery receipts are related to "dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months," Farm Bureau Senior Economist Veronica Nigh said in the release. Inflation and difficulty in predicting demand are also major factors.
Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic drove up demand for certain items, especially proteins, because more people have been cooking at home, she said.
“The trend of consumers cooking and eating at home more often due to the pandemic led to increased supermarket demand and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019,” Nigh said.
The grocery crunch has already been hitting some people hard, even outside of holiday spending.
Cadwallader, who volunteers at Care House Food Bank in Nampa, said she and her husband have also had to rely on the food bank at times. She works as a caregiver for developmentally disabled adults and he is a retired police officer.
“The cost of groceries is amazingly catastrophic,” Cadwallader said. "... We make it payday to payday."
She said her story isn’t unique in the community, and she’s seen a large increase in need this year. The food bank serves around 175 households per week, according to Tony Johnson, Care House partnerships director. This is a 15% increase over the numbers served in the first eight months of this year, Johnson said.
Over the past two years, there’s been a 33% increase in the number of those 65 and older utilizing the food bank, he said.
On Thursday, Dahl’s granddaughter who asked about the turkey was among the many volunteers rushing to help the long, steady line of cars outside the food bank on Sixth Street. His daughter also came by to help out.
When asked about the serendipitous timing of his visit with the donation of turkeys, Dahl said, “We won’t leave without one.”