Joyce Casper cold case press conference

Current and retired members of the Boise Police Department gathered at City Hall West on Sunday to announce a suspected killer of Joyce Casper, who was murdered in 1987.

 screenshot/KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 9 on KTVB.COM.

When former Boise Police Det. Lance Anderson retired in 2005, it didn't mean he stopped working.

Recommended for you

Load comments