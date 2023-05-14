Boise Mayor Lauren McLean answers questions from members of the media during a press conference at City Hall on Nov. 30, 2022, regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson, who was slated to speak at a white-nationalist conference.
Originally published May 11 onKTVB.COM.Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says a third-party investigation into the Boise Police Department will be unveiled during Tuesday’s Boise City Council meeting.
“Just today, we actually confirmed with the independent investigator that he will be zooming into the city council work session on Tuesday to present and what he’s done and what he’s found,” McLean told KTVB on Thursday.
Boise agreed to a $500,000 budget for an investigation into now-former BPD captain Matthew Bryngelson to determine if racism impacted work or any practices within the Boise Police Department and the city. The investigation is from a third party; nobody in the city of Boise has seen the report yet. McLean said independent investigation is crucial to the process.
“To me, it’s important to bring somebody in that had no ties to the community, they had experience and doing interviews like this, to then share with the community, the council and myself and the results of what they found,” McLean said.
So, what should Boise expect from the report and the presentation from the investigator, Steptoe & Johnson attorney Michael Bromwich?
“The public should expect to hear a rundown of what he’s done, to hear a rundown of what he learned,” McLean said.
The report will not be a simple declaration on Boise Police; it’s an in-depth and complicated process.
“I would say that, like everything in Boise, there’s always more than, you know, this or this,” McLean said. “We’re a community of folks that care deeply about each other, that are committed to remaining safe, to holding folks accountable to it, providing service to residents of Boise. And in all of those situations, you find nuance.”
The investigation has drawn questions about the cost. McLean explained her perspective on the value in that investment.
“I would say what’s the value of making sure that we’re doing everything we can. The Boise Police Department is doing everything it can to keep our community safe, to hold everyone accountable, and to make sure that we’re serving Boiseans in the best possible way,” McLean said.