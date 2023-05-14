BPD Investigation presser

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean answers questions from members of the media during a press conference at City Hall on Nov. 30, 2022, regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson, who was slated to speak at a white-nationalist conference.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published May 11 on KTVB.COM.Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says a third-party investigation into the Boise Police Department will be unveiled during Tuesday’s Boise City Council meeting.

“Just today, we actually confirmed with the independent investigator that he will be zooming into the city council work session on Tuesday to present and what he’s done and what he’s found,” McLean told KTVB on Thursday.

