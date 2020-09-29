CALDWELL — To open 55 polling places on Election Day, Canyon County's Elections Office would need 550 to 600 poll workers — preferably experienced ones who know the drill, county Clerk Chris Yamamoto told the Idaho Press on Tuesday.
The elections office announced last week a plan for only five polling places for the Nov. 3 election because of a shortage of poll workers caused by COVID-19 concerns. The county's proposed drop in polling places spurred public concerns about lack of access for voters.
As of Tuesday nearly 600 volunteers had signed up, though many didn't show up to training, county spokesman Joe Decker said. Most of the this year's volunteers are first-time poll workers, he said.
"The thought of opening up polling places with all new poll workers really scares us, really scares the elections office," Decker said.
Canyon County has 64 precincts. Only 14 veteran chief judges — the lead poll workers in each precinct — have signed up for the Nov. 3 election, he said.
Canyon County is working toward opening more than its originally announced five polling locations. County commissioners will approve the final polling locations Friday morning.
As of Tuesday, roughly one-third of the registered voters in Canyon County had requested an absentee ballot — or 35,811 out of 105,635. Residents can still register to vote up to and on Election Day and request an absentee ballot until Oct. 23.
The county will mail out most of those ballots Friday, but the new requests will be part of a second round of mailings set to take place next month.
Decker said the county is hopeful that it can get up to 40% of voters to request an absentee ballot, to reduce stress at the polling locations.
Two congressional candidates from Idaho are calling on Canyon County election officials to mail absentee ballots to all registered voters, whether they request one or not. Paulette Jordan, the Democrat running against GOP Sen. Jim Risch for a U.S. Senate seat, signed the joint statement with Rudy Soto, the Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher in Idaho's 1st congressional district.
“We are deeply concerned that there will not be uniformity county to county in our election this year, which is a clear sign of active voter suppression," the statement reads.
ADA COUNTY
Ada County will have 134 polling locations, fewer than normal, according to elections office spokeswoman Chelsea Carattini; those will not be finalized until Thursday morning when the Ada County Board of Commissioners sets them in stone.
And the county will not be lacking poll workers; Carattini said the elections office will have approximately 1,300 volunteers signed up for Election Day, a number that means all polling places will have an adequate number of poll workers. Those workers will be supplied with personal protective equipment, and locations will be socially distanced, with extra cleaning of commonly use surfaces and polling places throughout the day.
Ada County will be providing masks and "commemorative" golf pencils voters can take home, and using social distancing protocols when setting up voting booths.
Early voting will be available in both counties Oct. 13-30.
Reporter Thomas Plank contributed.