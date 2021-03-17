BOISE — A third House member has tested positive for COVID-19, marking three new infections in a week and bringing the total number of reported cases in the Statehouse thus far this legislative session to nine.
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said he tested positive on Tuesday. “I was there yesterday morning,” he said on Wednesday, “then I went and got tested.” He was at home Wednesday, and not feeling too bad. “I had a little bit of a cough, and I always have a cough in the winter time,” Kerby said. “I’ve always got a pocket full of cough drops. That’s what I have again. … I can’t believe I have it.”
Kerby said he seldom wears at mask. “Oh, once in a while,” he said. “I’m not a big mask wearer. I have occasionally.” Most House members have declined to wear masks during this year’s legislative session, and no mask requirement has been imposed.
Kerby’s case brings the total number of Statehouse COVID-19 infections since the session began Jan. 11 to nine, including three House members, two senators, three House staffers and one Senate attaché.
Kerby is the vice-chair of the House Education Committee, and that panel’s chairman Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, also is out with COVID-19.
Kerby has named a substitute to fill in for him in the House, Dan Greig of Fruitland, who started Wednesday. “He’s going to do it ‘til early next week, and then he can’t do it any more. So if I’m not back then, I’ll get somebody else for a few days,” Kerby said.
He’s hoping to return to the Statehouse late next week. “It’s weird when you can’t be down there doing the people’s business,” he said, “but at the same time, it’s the way it goes.”