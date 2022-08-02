BOISE — A 46-year-old man who was swimming with friends near a boat has become the third apparent drowning at Lucky Peak in the past two weeks.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was swimming near the boat on Sunday when he went under and never resurfaced; search and recovery efforts are under way, but were unsuccessful on Monday. The Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that recovery efforts would continue on Tuesday.
That followed two previous incidents on the popular reservoir 8 miles east of Boise: A 49-year-old paddleboarder drowned just off the Spring Shores marina on July 24; and a 16-year-old boy fell off a personal watercraft he was riding with another person at 9 p.m. on July 18 and never resurfaced. The paddleboarder’s body was immediately recovered by bystanders who started CPR, but were unable to revive him. The 16-year-old boy’s body still hasn’t been recovered, after extensive searching in deep water west of Barclay Bay.
One thing all three victims had in common: None were wearing life jackets.
“It doesn’t take long before you have a problem,” said Mike Johnson, Boise County chief deputy coroner. “Wear a life jacket.”
Water temperatures at Lucky Peak are in the low 60s, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The most recent incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday. The sheriff's office had no updates as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday.
In the July 24 incident with the paddleboarder, "He was in front of Spring Shores," Johnson said. "He was right at the end of the dock, one of the far-end docks. What we were told was he fell off his paddleboard, tried to get back on, fell off, tried to get back on, fell off, and then didn't come back up."
Bystanders who witnessed the incident dove in and pulled him out. "They started CPR, all that, continued it, and then paramedics showed up and they tried, and just no go," Johnson said. The victim was identified as Merrill Davis; the cause of death was identified as drowning.
In the July 18 incident, the 16-year-old fell off the personal watercraft when it hit a wave, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office. "Neither person was wearing a life jacket," the office reported. "The driver ... jumped in but could not find the boy. The driver of another boat nearby came over and several people tried to find the boy but were not able to. The area where the boy was last seen is very deep."
Marine deputies attempted rescue dives until around 11 p.m., then resumed the search the next morning, also bringing in an underwater search-and-recovery expert. As of Tuesday afternoon, that body, too, hadn't been recovered.
Johnson said drownings at Lucky Peak happen periodically, though most in his memory were related to car crashes off the nearby highway. He didn't recall another time when three occurred involving lake users in a two-week period. "It's just the timing of everything," he said, between the extended heat spell, more people in the area — including those perhaps not accustomed to the conditions — and people not wearing life jackets.
