A third person has been arrested for the murder of Luis Garcia.

Priscilla Hernandez, 29, of Caldwell, was arrested Tuesday by the Nampa Police Department on an outstanding warrant for accessory to harboring a person charged with murder.

Sergio Jimenez, 22; and Tomas Pina Sarmiento, 25; have also been arrested in connection to the Nov. 5 kidnapping and subsequent murder of Garcia, of Nampa, who was 22.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two others: Jose Luis Buenrostro, 21; and Simon Sarmiento, 24.

Tips and information regarding Buenrostro or Sarmiento can be submitted to Nampa Police at 208-468-4401 or npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us.

