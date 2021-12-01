Third arrest made for murder of Nampa man By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com Dec 1, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A third person has been arrested for the murder of Luis Garcia.Priscilla Hernandez, 29, of Caldwell, was arrested Tuesday by the Nampa Police Department on an outstanding warrant for accessory to harboring a person charged with murder. Luis Garcia Sergio Jimenez, 22; and Tomas Pina Sarmiento, 25; have also been arrested in connection to the Nov. 5 kidnapping and subsequent murder of Garcia, of Nampa, who was 22.Arrest warrants have been issued for two others: Jose Luis Buenrostro, 21; and Simon Sarmiento, 24.Tips and information regarding Buenrostro or Sarmiento can be submitted to Nampa Police at 208-468-4401 or npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Murder Luis Garcia Crime Criminal Law Law Police Nampa Police Department Nampa Third Person Arrest Warrant Caldwell Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Family, friends still grieve disappearance of young Boise woman 27 years later Boise State professor's anti-feminism comments draw scrutiny Amalgamated Sugar working to increase its visibility in Treasure Valley ISU prof: 'Bigfoot is real' Controversial Meridian nightclub illustrates community's growing pains