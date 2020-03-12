Despite the spread of the novel coronavirus in nearby states, Idaho as of Thursday still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Still, the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories has tested 93 people for the illness, and is monitoring 11 people, according to a state website dedicated to providing information about the disease.
What should you do if you are worried you have the disease or may have been exposed to it? Below is advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
SYMPTOMS
The CDC lists three distinguishing symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you are experiencing these symptoms within two to 14 days after a possible exposure to COVID-19 — either through contact with a person who had the disease or through travel to a place where there has been an outbreak — you could be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. These symptoms are also symptoms of other illnesses, however, so the CDC recommends seeking medical advice.
IF YOU HAVE A PRIMARY CARE DOCTOR
Call ahead to your primary care doctor and tell them you may have COVID-19, the CDC advises. This will give them time to take precautions to prevent the possible spread of the illness to others.
If your primary care doctor feels there is sufficient reason for concern, they will make sure you are tested for the illness, said Brandon Atkins, the program manager for the Idaho Central Health Family and Clinic Services. While Idaho has so far only tested a limited number of people, it has the capacity to test between 800 and 1,000 people — and expects to increase that capacity, Atkins said.
IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A PRIMARY CARE DOCTOR OR INSURANCE
Health districts in both the Boise and Nampa areas have set up hotlines to answer questions. Those in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties can call Central District Health's hotline at 208-321-2222 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Residents of Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties can call the Southwest District Health hotline at 208-455-5411 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
TO PREVENT SPREAD OF COVID-19 IF YOU ARE SICK
The CDC has a list of ways to contain the spread of the disease if you become ill with COVID-19 or are concerned you may be ill with it.
- Stay home except to access medical care, until instructed to leave.
- Separate yourself from others in your home as much as possible.
- Only if you may be ill, wear a face mask when around other people or are in a health care provider’s office. This is to protect others. Health officials do not recommend wearing a face mask to prevent yourself from getting the infection.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Wash your hands often.
- Avoid sharing personal items.
- Clean “high touch” surfaces often.
- Monitor your symptoms.