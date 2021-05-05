Mass Food Distribution today
Community partners are hosting a mass food distribution drive-thru 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until food runs out) at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd., in Nampa. Everyone is welcome. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up signup.com/go/AGDaeBN.
Idaho Gives continues through Thursday
One of the state’s largest fundraising events for local nonprofits has announced it is returning — with events TBA — April 29 to May 6. Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits, according to the website. Due to the increased need of support to the nonprofit sector (and) because of COVID-19 the online giving period has been extended again. Visit idahogives.org for more information.
Great Garden Escape tickets go on sale Friday
A series of live music performances is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Meditation Garden beginning June 24. Tickets for members go on sale May 3, and for general admission 10 a.m. May 7. More information is available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/events/great-garden-escape/.
Eric Church tickets on sale Friday
CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is scheduled to perform his “The Gather Again Tour” at Boise State’s ExtraMile Arena April 29, 2022. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 through ericchurch.com.
Cycle For Independence returns virtually Saturday
The Cycle for Independence is a major annual fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, “our way of having fun while helping ensure that blind and visually impaired Idahoans can live the life they want,” event organizers stated.
Participants may complete their rides on the event’s established routes, or anywhere of their choosing May 8-22. Registration and more information is available at cycleforindependence.org or by contacting Allan Schneider: aaschneider@hotmail.com or 208-870-4831. Cycle For Independence is described as a great festival for the whole family.
Indian Creek Plaza to host Mothers Day Vintage Market Saturday
Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza will “transform into a bountiful outdoor flea market” with vendors selling jewelry, gifts, antiques and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information is at indiancreekplaza.com.
Nampa Public Library has resumed full-time hours
The Nampa Public Library has returned to full-time hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The third floor board room and all study rooms are open to the public. Indoor in-person programming is on hold, but staff are looking into outdoor in-person programs for the near future, according to the announcement. Children’s iPads, computers, play structures and games will remain unavailable during this time. Public computers are available on the second floor.