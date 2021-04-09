Canyon County law enforcement to present ‘Drugs In Our Community’
The community is invited to attend a special virtual presentation of “Drugs In Our Community” at 5 p.m. April 22. Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan F. Taylor “will provide insight into the alarming drug trends in Canyon County,” event organizers described. This presentation is sponsored by the Canyon County Drug Free Coalition (2C-DFC). Registration is required and available at canyoncountydrugfreecoalition.org/events. The Zoom event will also be live via YouTube.
Visit fairy houses in the Idaho Botanical Garden
The Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming patrons to come see it transform into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses will be built by community members and be on display throughout the garden. The exhibit will open 1 p.m. April 17, and host additional activities until 4 p.m.: live music from local up-and-comer Alyssa Grace meeting fairy princesses and an opportunity to create your very own fairy wand. Costumes are always encouraged, picnics are welcome, and food vendors will be on site.
The exhibit will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday through June 30. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children ages 4-12.
Friday
Boise — Piff The Magic Dragon — The Fun Size Tour has been rescheduled.
Nampa — Lock-in for Kids is happening at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — Music & Movement 10 a.m. All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone, mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — James Castle House Site Tour, 2 p.m., James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. adalib.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30 p.m. All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Boise — Adult Paint Night, and sipping too! ‘Spring Flowers’ — no experience necessary, 6 p.m., instructor’s home studio, 5452 W. School Ridge Road.
Nampa — “BE FEARLESS!” (distinguished young women) 7–8:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Tickets must be purchased in groups of four: nampaciviccenter.com.
Meridian — Free Family Movie Night!, 7:30 p.m., Cinemark Majestic Cinemas, 2140 E. Cinema Drive.
Boise — Adult Comedy Night featuring the Improv Insanity Troup, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.