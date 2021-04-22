Medication drop-offs, community shred day
Blue Cross of Idaho and the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition have once again partnered in a medication drop off opportunity 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Community members can drop off medications at Blue Cross of Idaho, 3000 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. This event is described as a safe, anonymous, and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of prescription medications.
Residents are invited and encouraged to drop off their expired or unwanted medications, and/or shred old documents which no longer need to be kept. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, at two locations: shredding (limited to five bags/boxes) is at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, 7200 Barrister Drive, Boise (done in partnership with the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce), and medication can be taken to the Garden City Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd.
Dinosaurs are coming to Ford Idaho Center May 14
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are featured in what is described as the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit that is coming to the Ford Idaho Center May 14-23. The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will transform the outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, event organizers stated in a recent press release, and Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.
Today
Write Your Own Obituary: “We will discuss how to write an obituary that honors you, as well as touches those who know you and all who will read it.” This free webinar is 4-5:30 p.m. learnidaho.org/events/obituary-2021/.
Adult Comedy Night featuring HecklerVision, 8 p.m. Tickets $10-$15 thru eventbrite.com. Playhouse Boise, 8001 Fairview Ave. Boise.
The Brew-Ha-Ha Comedy Open Mic is 8 p.m. every Thursday at Mad Swede Brewing, 816 W. Bannock St. Boise. Sign ups are at 7:30 p.m. with host Reese Samuels.