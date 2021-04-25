Dinosaurs are coming to Ford Idaho Center May 14
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are featured in what is described as the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit that is coming to the Ford Idaho Center May 14-23. The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will transform the outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, event organizers stated in a recent press release, and Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.
BSU hosting Gene Harris Jazz Festival
Boise State University is hosting the 2021 Gene Harris Jazz Festival, virtually, with streamed performances from world-class jazz musicians every Friday in April. Performances “drop” at midnight the day of, are free to the public, and are available via YouTube through the end of the month. Artists include Bria Skonberg, Bushwood Collective, Emmet Cohen, The LeBoeuf Brothers, Alex Sjobeck Trio and Veronica Swift. Visit boisestate.edu/geneharris/ for more information.
Today
Boise — Live on the Lot starts 11 a.m. at Cathedral Of The Rockies, 717 N. 11th St.
Boise — Spring into Salad Gardening Workshop starts 1 p.m. at Lost Grove Brewing, 1026 S. La Pointe St. Tickets are $55.
Virtual — Un-Book Club with Jackie & Idaho State Museum starts 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Also hosted by Rediscovered Books.