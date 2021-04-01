Bloom: A Reading Series is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden with its second season beginning 5:30 p.m. April 12, where five local artists will share their work. In partnership with Storyfort, the event will feature podcasts and creatieve written fiction and nonfiction work from local poets, playwrights, and others. The season continues 5:30–7:30 in the Meditation Garden the second Monday of the month. Gates open 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members. The full schedule of creative presenters, and ticket reservations, are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/bloom-a-reading-series-april-12/.
Boise State University is hosting the 2021 Gene Harris Jazz Festival, virtually, with streamed performances from world-class jazz musicians every Friday in April. Performances “drop” at midnight the day of, are free to the public, and are available via YouTube through the end of the month. Artists include Bria Skonberg, Bushwood Collective, Emmet Cohen, The LeBoeuf Brothers, Alex Sjobeck Trio and Veronica Swift. Visit boisestate.edu/geneharris/ for more information. geneharris@boisestate.edu
Thursday
Boise — Visit downtown Boise businesses offering special events during First Thursday.
Boise — “Local From Global — An Exhibit of Art From Boise’s Newcomers,” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Virtual — Tweens and Teens — Sew your own bookmark, Star Branch Library. Video available after 10 a.m. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Star Branch Library, adalib.org.
Virtual — Preschool Art: Cherry Blossom Tree Painting, All Ada Community libraries. Video available after 10 a.m. adalib.org.
Nampa — W.S.I. Water Safety Instructor Course, 4 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Garden City — Brett Reid: A Tribute To Folk Rock, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Hatton, Paul, and Reily, 7 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Friday
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m. All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Anime Club, All Ada Community libraries. 4:30 p.m. adalib.org.
Boise — Brett Reid: A Tribute To Folk Rock, 7 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Magic: The Gathering, 7 p.m. All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Garden City — Freudian Slip, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt, 9 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.