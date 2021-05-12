Music Theatre of Idaho to present ‘Evita’
As COVID-19 restrictions are reduced and businesses are opening back up, Music Theatre of Idaho is enthusiastically announcing “the amazing return of our Broadway season,” which will feature Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” June 10–12.
Seating will be nearly full scale, event organizers announced, with a small section of the auditorium reserved for those who would like to attend in a socially distanced manner. The show runs at 7:30 each night, with an additional 1:30 matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $23-$25, plus tax and ticketing. Season tickets are also available for the remainder of The 2021 season. More details are at BroadwayNampa.org or by calling 208-468-2385.
The Music Theatre of Idaho has been a staple in Nampa for over 20 years, according to the announcement, and was hit particularly hard during the pandemic as a performing arts institution. It has been partnering with the Nampa Civic Center nearly the entire time to produce its broadway classics performances.
“Last year, when mandates were passed down and auditoriums were shuttered, the MTI worked in a creative manner to maintain it’s continuous streak of providing family friendly entertainment to the Treasure Valley,” event organizers stated in the announcement. “It was a tough job — when the 600 hundred seat Nampa Civic Center would only allow about 150 patrons (socially distanced by six feet), it brought potential revenues per show, down to 30% of regular expectations. Through a lot of creative thinking, problem solving and advising from local health officials, the MTI made it through the pandemic, with our acting company and season subscribers in tact.”
Dinosaurs are coming to Ford Idaho Center Friday
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are featured in what is described as the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit that is coming to the Ford Idaho Center May 14-23. The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will transform the outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, event organizers stated in a recent press release, and Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.