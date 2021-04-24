Today
Medication drop-offs, community shred day in Boise, Meridian
Blue Cross of Idaho and the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition have once again partnered in a medication drop off opportunity 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Community members can drop off medications at Blue Cross of Idaho, 3000 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. This event is described as a safe, anonymous, and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of prescription medications.
In Boise, residents are invited and encouraged to drop off their expired or unwanted medications, and/or shred old documents which no longer need to be kept. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, at two locations: shredding (limited to five bags/boxes) is at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, 7200 Barrister Drive, Boise (done in partnership with the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce), and medication can be taken to the Garden City Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd.
• Meridian — Duck Donuts first franchise in Idaho grand opening kicks off 8 a.m. at 2126 N. Eagle Road, Ste. 140 in the Village at Meridian shopping center.
• Garden City— Capital City Public Market opens 9 a.m. at 34th Street Garden City, (303 E. 34th St.) by the river. Shop local produce and more.
• Nampa — Nampa Farmers Market is hosting its grand opening 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lloyd Square Park.
• Nampa — Mustard Seed Spring Market Days will feature vendors in vintage, furniture, plants & succulents, wood, metal and more 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 223 13th Ave. S. in Nampa.
• Caldwell — Canyon County Master Gardeners are holding their annual plant sale featuring vegetables, herbs, houseplants, succulents, flowering perennials, native plants and more 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canyon County Extension Office, 501 Main St., Caldwell.
• Boise — Volunteer Work Day at Warm Springs Park in Boise starts 9 a.m.
• Treasure Valley — Indie Bookstore Day 2021 is happening at both Rediscovered Books locations (Boise and Caldwell) and at Once & Future Books in Boise 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check out exclusive book offerings, giveaways and more.
• Boise — Boise River Clean-Up starts 10 a.m. Sign up online and choose your starting location (Idaho Rivers United, Idaho River Sports, Maravia Rafts, or the Riverside Hotel). Gloves and trash bags will be provided, or feel free to bring your own work gloves.
• Meridian — Spring Craft & Vendor Fair is happening at the Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Way, starting 10 a.m.
• Boise — Idaho Botanical Garden Drawing/Painting Get-Together is an informal outdoor get-together for artists. Attendees can arrive and leave at any time and must pay their own entry fee $6–$8.
• Meridian — Kickstart Party at High Desert Harley Davidson, 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian is noon – 4 p.m.
• Boise — A Macabre History of Boise Walking Tour starts 1 p.m. at Pengilly’s Saloon, 513 W. Main St. Tickets are $20.
Caldwell — Fly Casting Lessons for Beginners starts 4 p.m. at Memorial Park (Kimball and Grant) in Caldwell.
Garden City — Dan Costello is at Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City starting 5 p.m.
Nampa — No Pay Texas Hold EM Poker starts 6 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 118 11th Ave. N., Nampa.
Garden City — An Evening With Maxwell Hughes will have an early show (6:30 p.m.) and a late show (9 p.m.) in the Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Tickets are $22–$28.
Eagle — Jordan Leisure Live is 7 p.m. at Corner Hustle Neighborhood Bar, 1580 E. State St. in Eagle. No cover. Ages 21+.
Garden City — ROCK THE REVOLUTION: A Mike Trull Celebration Of Life starts 7 p.m. at Revolution Concert House and Event Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. This all ages event is free.
Nampa — Idaho Modest Prom 2021 starts 8 p.m. at Belle Event Centre, 120 13th Ave. S., Nampa. Tickets $17–$35.