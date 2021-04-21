Kuna Grange to host community food drive April 24
The Kuna Grange #59 will host its very first community food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for local food banks. On the day of the event florescent signs will be placed around town announcing the food drive and where to drop off donations. Grange members will be setting up canopies in the Grange Hall parking lot, 189 Linder Road, and the community will able to pull into the front of the Grange Hall and drop off their donations through their car or truck window, with no need to get out of their vehicle. “This time of the year pantry shelves run low and our community could use your help,” event organizers stated in a recent announcement. “The Kuna Grange #59 is all about helping our community. We appreciate all who help us to help others!”
Meridian to hold Trash or Treasure event
The City of Meridian is hosting the third annual community-wide Trash or Treasure event May 1–2. Residents can place unwanted items on the curb (where trash is normally picked up), then the public can peruse items like old desks, weights, chairs, etc. for treasures, event organizers stated in an announcement. Residents planning to set out items on the curb are encouraged to visit meridiancity.org/trashortreasure and mark their location on the map. Community members interested in looking for items can then find the participating homes or neighborhoods. Any items that don’t get picked up during the weekend event can be donated.
The Trash or Treasure event coincides with Republic Services’ Spring Clean-Up week which starts May 3. This way items that aren’t picked up during Trash or Treasure, or donated, can be placed on the curb on trash day, according to the announcement. Extra items set out during Spring Clean-Up must be bundled (4 feet max and 30 pounds max). Residents with bulky items are asked to make prior arrangements by calling 208-345-1265, signing up at meridiancity.org/springcleanup, or noting it online when signing up for Trash or Treasure by noon April 30.
Brush-Up Nampa to be held July 17
The City of Nampa and other community partners are organizing the annual Brush-Up Nampa event, described as an annual community event where homes are painted for elderly and disabled residents. It is planned to be held Saturday July 17, and the City of Nampa is currently seeking applicants, volunteers and sponsors for the program.
Residents wishing to have their home painted must apply by Tuesday, June 1 and must meet the following criteria:
Be at least 60 years old, OR disabled (no age qualifications, but all other criteria apply)
Own and live in the home they wish to have painted
Be unable to afford painting costs
Meet household income requirements
The home or property must need to be painted
Home must be located within Nampa city limits and in compliance with Code Enforcement