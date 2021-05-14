Rediscovered Books announces various live and virtual children’s events
In-person Tasty Tales is back 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday at Cecil D. Andrus Park in Boise featuring free stories, snacks and fun. DELUXE Tasty Tales ($5) is on the last Tuesday of the month, and includes craft activities and a special treat. In Caldwell the event is Thursday 10-11 a.m. in the Garden at Rediscovered Books Caldwell.
Virtual PreK story times with authors Jennifer Adams (I am a Kindness Hero) on Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. MST and Jacob Grant (NO Pants) on Wednesday, May 19, 11 a.m. On June 1 4 p.m. MST, author Jonathan Stutzman (Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse) and illustrator Heather Fox celebrate the Book Birthday for their new series Fitz & Cleo. Registration information is online rdbooks.org.
Middle Grade authors Terri Libenson (Truly Tyler) and Victoria Jamieson (RollerGirl) on May 19, 4:30 p.m. MST on CrowdCast and Remy Lai (Pawcasso) and Kelly Yang (Three Keys) on May 25, 4 p.m. on CrowdCast. Both events are free and open to the public. Register at CrowdCast.
Rediscovered Books “Duck into a Book” Summer Reading program is kicking off June 1 for two sessions (June and July) for grades 1-3 and 4-6. Cost is $30 per session that includes one hardback/graphic novel and two paperbacks, Zoom codes to author events and Book club, assorted camp goodies, and an in-person get together at the end of the session.
Preservation Idaho announces 2021 WalkAbout Boise Tour season
Join Preservation Idaho every Saturday at 10 a.m. for an approximately 1.5 hour guided walking tour through 150 years of history and architecture, from Basque sheepherders to political powerhouses and local sandstone to Egyptian hieroglyphics, this tour makes history come alive. Walking tours will be held rain or shine starting May 22. Tours begin and end in front of the Basque Museum on Grove Street downtown Boise. Please register in advance at preservationidaho.org/walking-tours. Prices are $8 for children under 13, $12 for adults. For additional information or questions about the tour contact Preservation Idaho Tour Coordinator Gaby Thomason at 208-353-2011 or gaby@preservationidaho.org.