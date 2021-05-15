Rediscovered Books to host virtual conversation with children’s authors Remy Lai, Kelly Yang
Children’s authors Remy Lai (“Pie in the Sky) and Kelly Yang (“Front Keys”) will be in a free, virtual conversation about Remy’s new middle grade graphic novel, “Pawcasso,” 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 on CrowdCast.
The story goes: Every Saturday, Pawcasso trots into town with a basket, a shopping list, and cash in paw to buy groceries for his family. One day, he passes 11-year-old Jo, peering out the window of her house, bored and lonely. Astonished by the sight of an adorable basket-toting dog on his own, Jo follows Pawcasso, and when she’s seen alongside him by a group of kids from her school, they mistake her for Pawcasso’s owner.
Excited to make new friends, Jo reluctantly hides the truth and agrees to let “her” dog model for an art class the kids attend.
About the authors:
Remy Lai studied fine arts, with a major in painting and drawing, according to the event announcement. She was born in Indonesia, grew up in Singapore and currently lives in Brisbane, Australia, where she writes and draws stories for kids with her two dogs by her side. She is also the author of the critically acclaimed
Kelly Yang is the New York Times-bestselling author of “Front Desl,” and winner of the 2019 Asian Pacific American Award for Children’s Literature, the event announcement stated.
More events
Columbia High School will host its graduation ceremony 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd.
Jurassic Quest features over 70 photorealistic dinosaurs in a drive-thru exhibit at Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd., through May 23. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.
The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, is open through September from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information visit drycreekhistory.org or call 208-229-4006.
The Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming patrons to come see it transform into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses have been built by community members and are on display throughout the garden.