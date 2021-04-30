Nampa Public Library to resume full-time hours in May
The Nampa Public Library has announced it will increase service hours to regular full-time hours beginning Monday, May 3. Full-time hours will be: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The permanent hours for the holds pickup window, located along 3rd Street South, are Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The third floor board room and all study rooms will also open to the public on May 3. Study rooms can be booked online at nampalibrary.org/studyroom or by calling 208-468-4474. The third floor board room can be booked online at nampalibrary.org/boardroom, with a capacity of 10. A 72-hour notice and approval are needed to book this space. Multipurpose rooms will remain closed at this time.
Indoor in-person programming is on hold, but staff are looking into outdoor in-person programs for the near future, according to the announcement. Children’s iPads, computers, play structures and games will remain unavailable during this time. Public computers are available on the second floor.
The Nampa Public Library is accepting book donations either through the Friends of the Library Bookstore slot or by scheduling an appointment (for large donations) by emailing 4friendsnpl@gmail.com.
Brush-Up Nampa to be held July 17
The City of Nampa and other community partners are organizing the annual Brush-Up Nampa event, described as an annual community event where homes are painted for elderly and disabled residents. It is planned to be held Saturday July 17, and the City of Nampa is currently seeking applicants, volunteers and sponsors for the program.
Residents wishing to have their home painted must apply by Tuesday, June 1 and must meet the following criteria:
Be at least 60 years old, OR disabled (no age qualifications, but all other criteria apply)
Own and live in the home they wish to have painted
Be unable to afford painting costs
Meet household income requirements
The home or property must need to be painted and be located within Nampa city limits and in compliance with Code Enforcement