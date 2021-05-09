Farm To Fork market to reopen in Caldwell May 18
The outdoor Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market in Caldwell begins Tuesday, May 18 from 5-8 p.m. For 2021, the Caldwell Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market will be located on Arthur and Seventh Avenue as a special extension of Indian Creek Plaza, event organizers announced.
The first market will feature vegetables, free range eggs, farm-raised beef, award-winning wine from Hat Ranch Winery and local artisans. The Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market will also have food demonstrations showing customers ways to prepare their farmers market goods.
Additionally, the first market will be held in conjunction with the kick-off of Indian Creek Plaza’s summer concert series, Tuesdays on the Creek. Live music by the band Jukebox starts at 6 p.m., and happy hour is from 5-7 p.m. Event details and full concert schedule are available at indiancreekplaza.com.
The Caldwell market also accepts EBT, SNAP and Quest Cards. Destination Caldwell offers a 1:1 match, up to $10, with ‘Double Up Food Bucks’ which allows those who participate in the EBT and SNAP program to buy free fruits and vegetables, according to the announcement; this offer is good for one match per market date per customer.
Bloom: A Reading Series continues Monday
In partnership with Storyfort, the event will feature podcasts and creatieve written fiction and nonfiction work from local poets, playwrights, and others. The season continues 5:30–7:30 in the Meditation Garden the second Monday of the month. Gates open 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members. The full schedule of creative presenters, and ticket reservations, are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/bloom-a-reading-series-april-12/.
Dinosaurs are coming to Ford Idaho Center next Friday
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are featured in what is described as the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit that is coming to the Ford Idaho Center May 14-23. The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will transform the outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, event organizers stated in a recent press release, and Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.
Mark your calendars ...
Eagle to host 20th anniversary rodeo
The 2021 Eagle Rodeo, described as the “best small town throw down around,” will be held June 10-12 at the arena, located next to Avimor off Highway 55. Gates open every night at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at EagleRodeo.com and will also be available at the gate.