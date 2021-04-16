Visit "Somewhere between Siberia and Japan" by Benjamin Hunt
"Somewhere between Siberia and Japan" 2021, by Benjamin Hunt, is a painting exhibition at the Flying M thru April 29. "Somewhere between Siberia and Japan" is a floating cloud made of fabric hearts, abstract paintings, acrylic mandalas, tea pots, chandlers and boutiques from other realms. The idea, as described by the artist, "links conjunction and duality of dispositions, clarifying territories to a new realized tranquility." Benjamin Hunt was born in Boise in 1996 and is a Cornish College of the Arts BFA Graduate. He is an artist that uses healing, predictions, resolutions, and meditation as a vision of field. He has shown In the International Contemporary Art fair in Kirchberg, Luxembourg, The Van Gogh Art Gallery in Madrid, Spain and Bellevue Arts Museum in Bellevue, Washington. benjamin-hunt.com.
Thursday
Boise — Once and Future Books, 1310 W. State St. is hosting 30-minute in-store shopping appointments during business hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please check availability online (rdbooks.org/once-and-future-books) or by calling 208-336-2230.
Boise — It's Thor's Day at Barbarian Brewing, 5270 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Try the new Hazy AF & Old Dirty Bitter from 4–9 p.m.
Meridian — High Desert Harley Davidson, 2310 E. Cinema Drive, is hosting a free Hot Wing Eating Contest 5–7 p.m.
Nampa — Explore CWI's Powersports and Small Engine Repair Technology Program for free 6–7:30 p.m. at the Nampa Micron Education Center, Room 1301, 5725 E. Franklin Road.
Caldwell — THUMP — DRIPPIN GOLD, Colombia Event Center, 3801 S. Lake Ave., 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets are $20-$70.
Virtual — Instagram LIVE 7–8 p.m. with mystery and suspense debut author, Melissa Colasanti. rdbooks.org.
Virtual — Free Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over video, 7–10 p.m. eventbrite.com.
Nampa — Forever Plaid — The Musical, Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. 7:30–10 p.m. Tickets $25.
Boise — The Brew Haha (free) Comedy Open Mic, Mad Swede Brew Hall, 816 W. Bannock St. 8–10 p.m. Sign ups: 7:30 p.m. with host Reese Samuels.
Boise — Opera Idaho Operatini: Subscriber Favorites (Late Performance), The Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. 8:15–10:15 p.m. Tickets $24-$32.
Mark your Saturday calendars
Family Pet Expo to return to Expo Idaho
The 15th annual Family Pet Expo will be returning to Expo Idaho 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 17, IBL Events announced in a recent press release. The event will feature an array of pet products and services — including grooming, microchipping, vaccinations and more — and adoptable pets will be onsite. For children’s entertainment, Corbin Maxey, a nationally recognized animal expert and TV personality, will be live at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Expo Idaho is at 5610 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City, and tickets are $5-$10 at IdahoPetExpo.com. Pets are welcome, and information is available on the website. CDH guidelines and safety standards will be followed and masks are strongly encouraged. The Family Pet Expo is sponsored this year by the Idaho Humane Society, Treasure Valley Veterinary Hospital, Magic 97.9 and TDS Fiber.
Fairy houses in the Idaho Botanical Garden
The Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming patrons to come see it transform into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses will be built by community members and be on display throughout the garden. The exhibit will open 1 p.m. April 17, and host additional activities until 4 p.m.: live music from local up-and-comer Alyssa Grace meeting fairy princesses and an opportunity to create your very own fairy wand. Costumes are always encouraged, picnics are welcome, and food vendors will be on site.
The exhibit will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday through June 30. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children ages 4-12.