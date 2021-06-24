This week:
Uncorked at Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza is Thursday 5-7 p.m. and will feature tastings from Kindred Vineyards and music from Buddy DeVore. The Splash Pads will be on all day for this event.
Meridian’s Dairy Days is June 24-26. Thursday features the annual evening pancake feed; find goat, cow and other shows Friday and watch the parade (in person or on TV) Saturday. Dairy Days also features live music, races on the speedway, and a carnival. Visit dairydays.org for more information.
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5–8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music.
The Merq in Eagle is hosting Summer Barnsale starting 9 a.m. Thursday and ending 5 p.m Friday. The event is free, and more information is available on Facebook.
Downtown Nampa is hosting “80’s Prom Night” in Lloyd Square starting 6:30 p.m. Friday for Fourth Friday. The event is free to attend, and there will be live music, food trucks, beer and wine gardens and more.
Artisans for Hope is having a sale of items made by refugees every Saturday this summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of their studio, 15th and Hays streets in Boise. The refugees who make these items get 75% of the price.
The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, is open for tours 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information visit drycreekhistory.org or call 208-229-4006.
World Refugee Day will be recognized through mobile block parties Saturday. The World Refugee Day Mobile Celebration will be coming to various neighborhoods for small, socially-distanced parties, event organizers stated on the website, and the parties will feature world music DJs, storytellers, dances free food and more.
The schedule to-date is:
11 a.m. — Civic Park Plaza (event for residents/neighbors)
Noon — Sunset Park
1 p.m. — Northwest Pointe (event for residents/neighbors)
2 p.m. — Idaho Capital Asian Market Plaza
Mark your Calendars ...
Bloom: A Reading Series is at the Idaho Botanical Garden
In partnership with Storyfort, the event will feature podcasts and creatieve written fiction and nonfiction work from local poets, playwrights, and others. The season continues 5:30–7:30 in the Meditation Garden the second Monday of the month. Next reading is July 12. Gates open 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members. The full schedule of creative presenters, and ticket reservations, are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/bloom-a-reading-series-april-12/.