Kane Brown announces "Blessed & Free" tour stop in Nampa
The Ford Idaho Center will host country entertainer Kane Brown Oct. 8 during his "Blessed & Free" tour, which will visit all 29 NBA arenas across the country, according to a press release from Spectra. Tickets go on-sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 16 through ictickets.com. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available.
Eric Church announces 2022 "The Gather Again Tour" stop in Boise
CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is scheduled to perform his "The Gather Again Tour" at Boise State's ExtraMile Arena April 29, 2022. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 through ericchurch.com.
Mark your Saturday calendars
Family Pet Expo to return to Expo Idaho
The 15th annual Family Pet Expo will be returning to Expo Idaho 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 17, IBL Events announced in a recent press release. The event will feature an array of pet products and services — including grooming, microchipping, vaccinations and more — and adoptable pets will be onsite. For children’s entertainment, Corbin Maxey, a nationally recognized animal expert and TV personality, will be live at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Expo Idaho is at 5610 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City, and tickets are $5-$10 at IdahoPetExpo.com. Pets are welcome, and information is available on the website. CDH guidelines and safety standards will be followed and masks are strongly encouraged. The Family Pet Expo is sponsored this year by the Idaho Humane Society, Treasure Valley Veterinary Hospital, Magic 97.9 and TDS Fiber.
Fairy houses in the Idaho Botanical Garden
The Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming patrons to come see it transform into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses will be built by community members and be on display throughout the garden. The exhibit will open 1 p.m. April 17, and host additional activities until 4 p.m.: live music from local up-and-comer Alyssa Grace meeting fairy princesses and an opportunity to create your very own fairy wand. Costumes are always encouraged, picnics are welcome, and food vendors will be on site.
The exhibit will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday through June 30. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children ages 4-12.
Ongoing this month
BSU to host Gene Harris Jazz Festival through April
Boise State University is hosting the 2021 Gene Harris Jazz Festival, virtually, with streamed performances from world-class jazz musicians every Friday in April. Performances “drop” at midnight the day of, are free to the public, and are available via YouTube through the end of the month. Artists include Bria Skonberg, Bushwood Collective, Emmet Cohen, The LeBoeuf Brothers, Alex Sjobeck Trio and Veronica Swift. Visit boisestate.edu/geneharris/ for more information.
Bloom: A Reading Series is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden
In partnership with Storyfort, the event will feature podcasts and creatieve written fiction and nonfiction work from local poets, playwrights, and others. The season continues 5:30–7:30 in the Meditation Garden the second Monday of the month. Gates open 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members. The full schedule of creative presenters, and ticket reservations, are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/bloom-a-reading-series-april-12/.