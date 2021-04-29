Cycle For Independence returns virtually
The Cycle for Independence is a major annual fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, "our way of having fun while helping ensure that blind and visually impaired Idahoans can live the life they want,” event organizers stated.
Participants may complete their rides on the event's established routes, or anywhere of their choosing May 8-22. Registration and more information is available at cycleforindependence.org or by contacting Allan Schneider: aaschneider@hotmail.com or 208-870-4831.
Cycle For Independence is described as a great festival for the whole family.
"And although we’d love to have the Cycle For Independence run as usual — the comradery, the mass of smiling bikers heading down the road on a spring day, the live music, the food, and the special festive feeling that is our signature — we’re just not seeing that by mid-May we’ll be comfortable bringing 500 riders together in one spot," event organizers stated.
Indian Creek Plaza to host Mothers Day Vintage Market May 8
Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza will "transform into a bountiful outdoor flea market" with vendors selling jewelry, gifts, antiques and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information is at indiancreekplaza.com.
Idaho Botanical Garden hosting plant sale through May 1
The Idaho Botanical Garden is hosting its spring plant sale now through May 1, with annuals, native plants, vegetables, herbs and more available for purchase through the website: idaho-botanical-garden-shop.myshopify.com.
Idaho Gives returns April 29–May 6
One of the state’s largest fundraising events for local nonprofits has announced it is returning — with events TBA — April 29 to May 6. Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits, according to the website. Due to the increased need of support to the nonprofit sector (and) because of COVID-19 the online giving period has been extended again. Visit idahogives.org for more information.
Idaho Botanical Garden announces Great Garden Escape return
A series of live music performances is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden's Meditation Garden beginning June 24. Tickets for members go on sale May 3, and for general admission 10 a.m. May 7. More information is available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/events/great-garden-escape/.