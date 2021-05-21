This week:
Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead stakeholders describe a tour through the historic property as a fun and educational activity for children and parents alike. The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, is open 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays through September. For more information visit drycreekhistory.org or call 208-229-4006.
A farmers market roundup:
The Boise Farmers Market has announced its in-person market will begin 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29 and it will continue to offer its drive-thru market on Saturdays by appointment. Visit theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmwalkthru for more details.
Caldwell’s outdoor Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market is 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays on Arthur and Seventh Avenue as a special extension of Indian Creek Plaza. Event details and full concert schedule are available at indiancreekplaza.com.
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5-8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Meridian Main Street Market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
Nampa Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Lloyd Square Park in downtown Nampa on 14th Avenue near First and Second streets. Visit nampafarmersmarket.com for more details.
Next week:
Rediscovered Books is hosting a free virtual conversation with children’s authors Remy Lai (“Pie in the Sky) and Kelly Yang (“Front Keys”) about Remy’s new middle grade graphic novel, “Pawcasso,” 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 on CrowdCast.
About the authors:
Remy Lai studied fine arts, with a major in painting and drawing, according to the event announcement. She was born in Indonesia, grew up in Singapore and currently lives in Brisbane.
Kelly Yang is the New York Times-bestselling author of “Front Desl,” and winner of the 2019 Asian Pacific American Award for Children’s Literature, the event announcement stated.
Mark Your Calendars ...
Idaho Botanical Garden summer events
A series of live music performances is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Meditation Garden beginning June 24. More information is available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/events/great-garden-escape/.
The Idaho Botanical Garden has organized a fundraiser event — Create and Connect — to help support the Garden’s programs and plants. Tickets include live music and performance, local food (by Horsewood Catering) and drinks to enjoy while trying out DIY kits and other projects 6–9 p.m. June 19. The event will also feature a live auction onsite and a digital auction (June 11–20). Picnic gear is welcome.
Patrons are also welcome to come see the garden’s transformation into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses have been built by community members and are on display throughout the garden.