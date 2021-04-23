Flying M in downtown Nampa marks 15 years
Flying M Coffeegarage is inviting the community to join in the celebration of its 15th anniversary in downtown Nampa Wednesday, May 5. As a thank you to the community, the coffee garage, 1314 Second St. S., will be serving up $1.50 medium lattes all day,
The story goes Kevin and Lisa opened Flying M Coffeegarage in 2006 after renovating an old Firestone garage in downtown Nampa. The 6,000-square-foot building holds an espresso and house-made pastry bar, gift shop, event stage and roasting room, as described by Flying M — where coffee beans are roasted for all three Flying M locations.
Flying M Nampa is also home to two annual craft markets, Super Summer Craft Market (held June 19 this year), and Hip Holiday Market (first Saturday of December) which showcases local artists and makers. For more information call 208-467-5533 and visit flyingmcoffee.com.
Idaho Gives returns April 29-May6
One of the state’s largest fundraising events for local nonprofits has announced it is returning — with events TBA — April 29 to May 6. Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits, according to the website. Due to the increased need of support to the nonprofit sector (and) because of COVID-19 the online giving period has been extended again. Visit idahogives.org for more information.
Eric Church announces 2022 “The Gather Again Tour” stop in Boise
CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is scheduled to perform his “The Gather Again Tour” at Boise State’s ExtraMile Arena April 29, 2022. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 through ericchurch.com.
Today
The American Red Cross is holding a Blood Drive at the Country Inn and Suites Boise West, 3355 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please visit red-cross-blood-dot-org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
The Boise Blues Society is celebrating its Spring Finale of the Sapphire Season with Portland-based Lisa Mann and her band starting 7 p.m. at the Sapphire Room in the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd in Garden City. Tickets are $20-$25.
Adult Comedy Night featuring the Improv Insanity Troup starts 8 p.m. at the Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Tickets are $15.