Check out the Mother’s Day Vintage Market at Indian Creek Plaza
Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza will “transform into a bountiful outdoor flea market” with vendors selling jewelry, gifts, antiques and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information is at indiancreekplaza.com.
Spot fairy houses in the Idaho Botanical Garden
The Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming patrons to come see it transform into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses will be built by community members and be on display throughout the garden.
Cycle for a cause through Cycle For Independence
The Cycle for Independence is a major annual fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. Participants may complete their rides on the event’s established routes, or anywhere of their choosing May 8-22. Registration and more information is available at cycleforindependence.org or by contacting Allan Schneider: aaschneider@hotmail.com or 208-870-4831.
Shop the Meridian, Nampa farmers markets
Meridian Main Street Market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave., near the parking lot on the south side.
Nampa Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lloyd Square Park in downtown Nampa on 14th Avenue near First and Second streets.
Visit the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead
Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead stakeholders describe a tour through the historic property as a fun and educational activity for children and parents alike. The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, officially opens for the season Saturday, May 1 and is open through September. From 12:30-4:30 p.m. “catch a glimpse of what rural Idaho life was like in the 1860s.” For more information visit drycreekhistory.org or call 208-229-4006.