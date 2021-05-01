Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead opens
Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead stakeholders describe a tour through the historic property as a fun and educational activity for children and parents alike. The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, officially opens for the season Saturday, May 1 and is open through September. From 12:30-4:30 p.m. “catch a glimpse of what rural Idaho life was like in the 1860s.” For more information visit drycreekhistory.org or call 208-229-4006.
Celebration Park hosts Idaho Archeology & Historic Preservation Month kickoff events
Canyon County Parks, Cultural and Natural Resources is hosting a couple of free events Saturday, May 1 at Celebration Park (just outside of Melba), including an antique car show in the parking lot of Celebration Park from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Starting at noon Rod Dotson will host a primitive skills demonstration that will include flintknapping, fire starting and various other skills. The demonstration is scheduled to go until 2 p.m.
Sports Card & Memorabilia Show
A Sports Card & Memorabilia Show is coming to Boise at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 E. Chinden Blvd., 9-5 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Admission is free. “Whether you’re interested in old cards, new cards or sealed wax, you’ll find plenty to choose from at Boise’s longest running Sports Card and Memorabilia Show,” event organizers stated.
Fairy houses in the Idaho Botanical Garden
The Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming patrons to come see it transform into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses will be built by community members and be on display throughout the garden.
Upcoming:
Eagle announces 20th anniversary rodeo
The 2021 Eagle Rodeo, described as the “best small town throw down around,” will be held June 10-12 at the arena, located next to Avimor off Highway 55. Gates open every night at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at EagleRodeo.com and will also be available at the gate.